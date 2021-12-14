Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 144 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.91 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.