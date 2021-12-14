Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,746,720,000 after acquiring an additional 137,695 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

