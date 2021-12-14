Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 295.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.8% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 50,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 110,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

