Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,788,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 420,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,659. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

