Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,293 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $166.79. 71,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,486. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

