Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 105,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390,759. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

