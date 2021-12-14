Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

UBER stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 500,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,097,533. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

