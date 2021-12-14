Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 412,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,473,328. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

