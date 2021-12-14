Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,973,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,434,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $168.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

