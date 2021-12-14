Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 9.1% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

NYSE MPLX opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

