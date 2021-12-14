MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MPXOF stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. MPX International has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About MPX International
