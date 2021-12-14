MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MPXOF stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. MPX International has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

