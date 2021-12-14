MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. 10,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.34.

MTUAY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

