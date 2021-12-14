MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Up 5.6%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.34. 19,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,368,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLN. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $288,550,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 363.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 627.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

