Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nasdaq worth $51,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $908,804 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.90 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

