Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,196 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09.
Shares of NTRA opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
