Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,196 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09.

Shares of NTRA opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

