Navcoin Market Cap Tops $24.31 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $145,339.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011104 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,405,175 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

