Neil Austin Sells 10,472 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Neil Austin sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.01), for a total value of £15,917.44 ($21,035.34).

CARR opened at GBX 154.55 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £144.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. Carr’s Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

