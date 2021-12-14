NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, an increase of 759.5% from the November 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.
