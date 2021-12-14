New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,069 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

