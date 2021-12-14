New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

