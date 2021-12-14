Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,150 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.