Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

