Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $222,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

