Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1,267.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

