Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 131.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.91 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

