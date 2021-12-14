Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 1,458.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,380. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $926.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

