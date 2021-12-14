NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

