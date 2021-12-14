NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Insider Srinivas S. Velamoor Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 304,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,394. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

