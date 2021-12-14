NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.00

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.06, with a volume of 276393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.50.

NFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.10.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.30.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. Analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 346,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.78 per share, with a total value of C$7,206,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,225,449 shares in the company, valued at C$108,584,830.22. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,112,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,687.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.