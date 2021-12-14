NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $47,601.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

