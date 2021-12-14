NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Trading Down 9.2%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) fell 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $279.50 and last traded at $279.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $307.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.09.

About NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

