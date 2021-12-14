Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.04

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 2899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth about $171,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.