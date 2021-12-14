Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Trading 47.9% Higher

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT) traded up 47.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08. 3,449,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 520,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a market capitalization of C$494.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

