Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NHYDY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
