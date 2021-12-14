Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NHYDY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

