Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to Neutral

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

