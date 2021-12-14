Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to Neutral

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
