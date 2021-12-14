NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

