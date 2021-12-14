NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NPSKY opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. NSK has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

