NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of NuVasive worth $45,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $13,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 146.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.