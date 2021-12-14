Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 345.2% in November

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 64.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JGH stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

