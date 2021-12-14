Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of NUO opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

