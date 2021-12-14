NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $704.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

