OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 370.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

