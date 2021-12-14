Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $80.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

