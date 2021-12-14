Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target Raised to GBX 960

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 960 ($12.69) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OOUT stock opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.13) on Friday. Ocean Outdoor has a 12 month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.69.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

