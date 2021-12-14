Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $288.00.

11/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $287.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $358.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.62. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

