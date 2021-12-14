OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $184.13 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

