OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

