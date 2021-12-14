OLD National Bancorp IN Has $244,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $685.00 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.39 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $641.90 and its 200-day moving average is $592.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,302 shares of company stock worth $54,222,803 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.