OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $298,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 151.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 180.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,107 shares of company stock worth $25,286,662 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

HZNP stock opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

