OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 195 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in South State were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

